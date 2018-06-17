First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,889 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 242,099 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $234,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 772.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,011 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 48,554 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

FSLR stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 7,092,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.86. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $221,919.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,297.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $679,583.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,977. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

