Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,381 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 381.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

FSLR stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.86. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $221,919.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,297.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $679,583.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,977 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

