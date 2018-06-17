First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (FTA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (BMV:FTA) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.12% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 147,747 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter.

FTA opened at $53.62 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.00.

