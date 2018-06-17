FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.46) price objective on the transport operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 125 ($1.66).

FGP has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 90 ($1.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.17) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.46) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 115.30 ($1.54).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.65 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 6,844,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 77.60 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.06).

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The transport operator reported GBX 12.30 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). FirstGroup had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.04%.

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 30,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($36,746.11). Also, insider Tim O’Toole purchased 18,083 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £14,104.74 ($18,778.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,591 shares of company stock worth $5,605,734.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.