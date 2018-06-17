Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (IXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.97% of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

BMV IXP opened at $55.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.