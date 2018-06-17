Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,013 Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PJC shares. TheStreet raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Piper Jaffray Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of PJC stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $99.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

