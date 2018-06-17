Wedbush Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, June 9th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Fitbit traded down $0.21, hitting $7.21, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,218,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,904. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,866.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,290,572 shares of company stock worth $6,587,024 over the last three months. 19.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 69.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

