Fitbit (FIT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Fitbit’s first-quarter results were impacted by weak demand for its fitness products and increasing competition. Fitbit has been introducing new products to increase its revenue base but these products which focus more on health and wellness are unable to drive enough revenues for the company. However, management has taken some recovery initiatives that include cost structuring and focus on new smartwatches. Also, new features and services, increased brand awareness, expanded global distribution and presence in the corporate wellness market will continue to be the growth drivers in our view. However, Fitbit is currently grappling with mounting competition from Apple and Xiaomi in the wearables space. The company’s results have suffered by weak demand for its fitness products. In the past 12 months, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FIT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of Fitbit opened at $7.21 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.88. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $69,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,866.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,572 shares of company stock worth $6,587,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

