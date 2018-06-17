Five Below (FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $480,537.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Five Below by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Five Below by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

