Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Below has outpaced the industry in the past six months, backed by robust strategies that have been driving the spectacular past record. The company’s impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers and pricing strategy help it stand tall amid a tough retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 stores by 2020. Notably, healthy performance of new outlets, sturdy comps, margin expansion and favorable tax rate fueled Five Below’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results, prompting management to lift fiscal 2018 view. While the top and bottom lines marked sixth straight quarter of positive surprise, comps also rose for the sixth quarter in row. However, stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers and deleverage in operating margin in the coming quarters raises concern. Five Below’s seasonal nature of business also seems to be a hurdle.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Five Below traded down $2.08, reaching $100.01, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,850. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $103.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $480,537.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 6,021.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Five Below by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

