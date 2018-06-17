Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

FVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $345.52 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snow Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 686,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 231,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.