Five9 (FIVN) vs. Autohome (ATHM) Financial Survey

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 3 5 0 2.44 Autohome 0 0 5 0 3.00

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential downside of 23.42%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $74.95, indicating a potential downside of 36.97%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Autohome.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $200.23 million 10.96 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -223.71 Autohome $954.49 million 14.72 $307.64 million $2.63 45.21

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -2.04% -13.23% -4.98% Autohome 35.15% 26.49% 18.39%

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autohome beats Five9 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

