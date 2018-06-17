FlappyCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:FLAP)

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One FlappyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlappyCoin has a total market capitalization of $542,363.00 and $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlappyCoin has traded down 92.9% against the dollar.

About FlappyCoin

FlappyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. The official website for FlappyCoin is flappycoins.wordpress.com. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin.

FlappyCoin Coin Trading

FlappyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlappyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

