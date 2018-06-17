Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 7,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.57. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

