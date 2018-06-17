Flinton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Wyndham Worldwide by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $34,902.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Wyndham Worldwide traded down $2.38, reaching $108.44, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,767,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,910. Wyndham Worldwide has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $127.96. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 94.96% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

