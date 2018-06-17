Flinton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Creative Planning increased its position in Humana by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Humana by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Humana by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana traded up $2.52, hitting $306.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 721,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,518. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $229.84 and a 1 year high of $309.18. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.78.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.17, for a total transaction of $5,037,736.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,543,248.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total value of $306,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,080 shares of company stock worth $25,037,925 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

