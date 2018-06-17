TransUnion (TRU) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,358,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TransUnion by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 312,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TransUnion by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 307,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 62,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion opened at $71.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $281,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,853.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $44,109.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,731 shares of company stock valued at $20,913,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

