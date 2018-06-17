Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,795 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 818,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,398,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar traded down $3.12, hitting $150.02, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,426. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.30 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.16.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

