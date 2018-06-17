Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.2% of Flinton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,565 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 292,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 349,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 200,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,615,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

In related news, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 48,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $838,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,375. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.