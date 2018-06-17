Flotek Industries (FTK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flotek Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2859206456522 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Shares of Flotek Industries traded up $0.09, reaching $3.46, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,223,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.46. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Flotek Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, Chairman John Chisholm acquired 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,158,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,550.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Snively acquired 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,836.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,975 shares in the company, valued at $323,864.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,816 shares of company stock valued at $217,013 over the last 90 days. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.