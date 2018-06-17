Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stake in PROSHARES TR II/ULTRA BLOOMBERG NAT (BOIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in PROSHARES TR II/ULTRA BLOOMBERG NAT (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,121 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.01% of PROSHARES TR II/ULTRA BLOOMBERG NAT worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PROSHARES TR II/ULTRA BLOOMBERG NAT opened at $31.27 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. PROSHARES TR II/ULTRA BLOOMBERG NAT has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Receive News & Ratings for PROSHARES TR II/ULTRA BLOOMBERG NAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSHARES TR II/ULTRA BLOOMBERG NAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.