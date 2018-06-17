Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Flowers Foods worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flowers Foods by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $221,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Flowers Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

