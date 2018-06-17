Fluor Co. (FLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will post $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.55 billion. Fluor reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $19.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $20.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluor to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

FLR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Fluor has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $62.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Stanski sold 3,718 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $213,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Thomas Seaton sold 50,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,312 shares in the company, valued at $17,147,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,665 shares of company stock worth $6,634,361. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

