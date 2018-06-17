Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 37,825 Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,825 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.19% of Fly Leasing worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 101,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 91,953 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 49,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fly Leasing to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Fly Leasing opened at $13.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

