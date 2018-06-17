Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,453,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234,920 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $3,110,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,880. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Vetr lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

