JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Foot Locker (FL) Price Target to $51.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Foot Locker traded down $0.78, reaching $56.87, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,466. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,935,081 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $184,475,000 after buying an additional 343,488 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,767,441 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $82,858,000 after buying an additional 531,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,364 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,617,000 after buying an additional 308,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,210,678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

