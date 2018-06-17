Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.75. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $67.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

In other news, CEO Lewis Phillip Kimble sold 11,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $471,646.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,543 shares of company stock worth $1,833,057. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. 2,810,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,552. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

