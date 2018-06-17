Forest City Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FCE.A) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Forest City Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FCE.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE FCE.A opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02. Forest City Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Forest City Realty Trust from an “in” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th.

About Forest City Realty Trust

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings.

