Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.31% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 222,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 159,376 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,543,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after buying an additional 826,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.14. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $28.72.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.88 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 4,453 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $66,082.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,439 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRZO shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.33 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Howard Weil downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

