Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Bought by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 591,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,438,000 after acquiring an additional 414,166 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,721,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,582,000 after acquiring an additional 860,424 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $230.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.69 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,715,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,746.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

