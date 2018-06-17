Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stake Decreased by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on Marcus & Millichap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,863.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $283,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,446.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,254,758 shares of company stock valued at $83,161,649 over the last 90 days. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap opened at $38.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

