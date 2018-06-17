FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FormFactor earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.8752448743863 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

FORM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 715,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $201,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $60,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,910 shares of company stock valued at $367,529. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

