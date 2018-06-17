Fort L.P. Buys 23,333 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 5.5% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after buying an additional 2,413,409 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,045,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 136,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,461,738.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $379,865.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,835.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,001 shares of company stock worth $13,226,824. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences traded down $0.92, hitting $70.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 11,517,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,340. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.