Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,039 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.93% of Fortis worth $133,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fortis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 75,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortis opened at $31.49 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised Fortis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

