Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) to report ($1.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Foundation Medicine reported earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Medicine will report full year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($4.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foundation Medicine.

Get Foundation Medicine alerts:

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.08. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 299.63% and a negative net margin of 84.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Foundation Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of FMI stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $101.95. 548,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,009. Foundation Medicine has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of -0.04.

In other Foundation Medicine news, insider Michael J. Doherty sold 8,190 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $613,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 1,585 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $118,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,386. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $10,721,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $8,489,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $8,292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $8,033,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 390,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 83,259 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Medicine (FMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.