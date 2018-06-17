Foundry Partners LLC Takes $9.22 Million Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 384,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.3% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,160,000 after acquiring an additional 655,419 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Kroger by 42.0% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,746,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,210,000 after buying an additional 696,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 13.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kroger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Kroger opened at $25.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger Co has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $31.45.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

