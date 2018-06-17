Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) CEO Fowler C. Williams Sells 3,750 Shares

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) CEO Fowler C. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $158,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Carolina Financial traded up $1.09, hitting $42.97, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 254,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,235. The stock has a market cap of $905.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65. Carolina Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 18.31%. equities research analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

CARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 300,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 84,619 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

