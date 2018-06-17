Foxtons (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Foxtons (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Foxtons traded up $0.15, reaching $1.70, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,833. The company has a market cap of $233.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of -0.75. Foxtons has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

About Foxtons

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

