Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Share Price

Press coverage about Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Francesca’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.5652055587167 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Francesca’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Francesca’s in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Francesca’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Shares of Francesca’s opened at $6.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Francesca’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.05.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Francesca’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.