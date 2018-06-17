Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $72.24 Million Stake in Franklin Electric (FELE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.81% of Franklin Electric worth $72,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. 280,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.73 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $48,913.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,331 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,056 shares of company stock valued at $274,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

