Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 644,620 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,620 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.73% of Black Hills worth $79,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Black Hills from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of Black Hills opened at $56.98 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 56.55%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.