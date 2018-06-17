Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 22,398 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of EQT worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,616,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,671,000 after buying an additional 4,265,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,595,000 after buying an additional 705,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EQT by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after buying an additional 4,616,940 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,250,000 after buying an additional 132,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,665,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after buying an additional 834,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $55.46 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. EQT Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

