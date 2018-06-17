Franklin Resources Inc. Has $601.10 Million Stake in Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,596,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 8.15% of Qiagen worth $601,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of Qiagen traded down $0.24, hitting $37.15, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 854,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $343.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

