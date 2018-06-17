Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,155 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.48% of AveXis worth $67,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in AveXis by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AveXis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AveXis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in AveXis by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AVXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AveXis in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AveXis from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

In related news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $1,792,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,767,766 shares in the company, valued at $211,248,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Litalien sold 5,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $597,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AveXis stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. AveXis has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $217.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.55.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by ($2.88). research analysts forecast that AveXis will post -9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

