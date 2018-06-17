Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 205,848 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $77,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Creative Planning raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,294,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries opened at $115.32 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

