Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 102,580 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,580 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.66% of The Medicines worth $64,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Medicines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of The Medicines opened at $36.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,109.21% and a negative return on equity of 609.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armin M. Kessler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $574,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,057,650. 10.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

