Franklin Resources Inc. Has $69.93 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,403,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.47% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $69,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.