Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (CPB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 471.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

