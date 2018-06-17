Insider Selling: Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) VP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) VP Darren C. Miles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franks International traded down $0.20, reaching $7.58, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,202. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.18. Franks International NV has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Franks International had a negative net margin of 38.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 830,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 426,376 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. Seaport Global Securities raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Franks International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franks International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

