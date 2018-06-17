FrankyWillCoin (CRYPTO:FRWC) Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week

FrankyWillCoin (CURRENCY:FRWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, FrankyWillCoin has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. FrankyWillCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FrankyWillCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FrankyWillCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00040255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00370512 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000828 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000468 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003237 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001464 BTC.

FrankyWillCoin Profile

FrankyWillCoin (FRWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2016.

FrankyWillCoin Token Trading

FrankyWillCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

